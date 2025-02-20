Lady Gaga reveals shocking news to fans ahead of album release

Lady Gaga shares a disappointing news with fans

Lady Gaga, who is preparing to enter a new era with her upcoming album release, is leaving her past behind.

The 38-year-old popstar took a trip down the memory lane in a recent interview where she was shown a picture from her Born This Way era.

The Bad Romance hitmaker was asked by Vanity Fair during a lie detector test on Wednesday, February 19th, about her alter ego Jo Calderone.

When asked what happened to "this person," with a picture of the alter ego, the Abracadabra singer responded, "Oh, this person is no longer with us," without setting off the lie alarm.

Gaga debuted her character Jo Calderone in 2011, in her You and I music video, where he appeared alongside her.

The fictional character even made his live appearance at the MTV VMAs in 2011, where he performed You and I with Queen's Brian May on the guitar and presented Britney Spears with the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard award that evening.

The same year, talking about the inspiration behind the character, Gaga shared, "Beginning as an invention of my mind, Jo Calderone was created with [British fashion photographer] Nick Knight as a mischievous experiment."

She continued, “After working together tirelessly and passionately for years, eating bovine hearts, throwing up on ourselves, giving birth to an alien nation and an AK-47, Nick and I began to wonder: how much exactly can we get away with?"

"How can we remodel the model? In a culture that attempts to quantify beauty with a visual paradigm and almost mathematical standard, how can we f--- with the malleable minds of onlookers and shift the world’s perspective on what’s beautiful?"

However, with her new album, Mayhem, coming out on March 7th, Gaga is ready to close Calderone’s chapter for good.