Meghan Markle’s heartfelt breakfast moment honours her beloved rescue dog

Meghan Markle has introduced her latest business endeavour, As Ever, with a personal and emotional touch.



The Duchess of Sussex marked the launch with a serene breakfast scene at her Montecito home, accompanied by her beloved rescue beagle, Mamma Mia.



The carefully curated image, shared on As Ever’s official Instagram page, showcases Meghan drizzling honey onto croissants while seated at an elegant outdoor table adorned with fresh fruit and jam. Her loyal beagle stands by her side, adding warmth to the moment.

The unveiling of As Ever coincides with the Duchess’s upcoming Netflix series With Love, Meghan, set to premiere on March 4.

The venture reflects Meghan’s signature blend of sophistication and everyday charm, inviting followers into a glimpse of her California lifestyle.

The post holds deeper significance following the recent passing of her longtime rescue dog, Guy, who had been a beloved companion for years.

Meghan and Prince Harry adopted Mamma Mia from the Beagle Freedom Project in 2022, offering her a loving home alongside their children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, and their black Labrador, Pula.

Through As Ever, the Duchess continues to weave elements of personal storytelling and lifestyle branding, using intimate moments to connect with her audience.