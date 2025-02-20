Mindy Kaling becomes first South Asian woman to earn Walk of fame star

Mindy Kaling becomes first South Asian woman to receive Walk of fame star

Mindy Kaling has recently celebrated historic milestone as she becomes first South Asian woman to receive a star on Hollywood Walk of Fame.

On February 19, The Office alum took to Instagram and shared insights from her Walk of Fame ceremony in new photos.

Mindy also appreciated her longtime pal BJ Novak for giving a “beautiful speech” at the ceremony in a lengthy heartfelt caption.

“Yesterday was one of the most special days of my life! I was surrounded by my dearest friends and family for the surreal and humbling experience of receiving a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame,” began the 45-year-old.

The American actress continued, “@bjnovak gave such a beautiful speech.”

“I was told after receiving my star that I was the first South Asian woman to have a star on the Walk of Fame,” said Mindy.

Sharing her humbling experience, the comedian and screenwriter stated, “I am so proud to be South Asian and I want to make my community proud of everything I do.”

“But more importantly I want to help usher in the next generation of South Asian stars who are already making a huge impact across the world,” added the actress.

In the end, Mindy thanked Warner Bros and Hollywood Chamber of Commerce for honouring her with this star.

“I can’t believe how lucky I am! This was really incredible,” she concluded.