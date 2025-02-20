Amanda Batula reveals bitter truth of her life

Amanda Batula’s faux pas in her interaction with one of the most famous personalities in the world goes viral

The Summer House star Amanda Batula shares what her ‘depression’ took away from her.

Reality TV personality recently made an appearance on Wednesday, February 19 episode of the Conversations with Cam podcast during which she revealed a shocking detail from her past life.

While conversing with the host Cameron Oaks Rogers, Kylie Cookie’s partner told a famous personality had DM’d her, but horrifyingly she failed to respond to the celebrity.

The 33-year-old revealed the shocking identity of the celebrity under discussion.

It was none other than the megastar Rihanna!

Batula revealed that the Umbrella crooner had messaged her “You're my fave tbh.”

But she did not respond to A$AP Rocky’s partner.

“I was so afraid and depressed that I didn't respond!”

The host asked in disbelief, “Amanda, are you kidding?”

Batula said that she finally replied to the Fenty Beauty mogul, though after a full year losing the opportunity to have some conversation with the music icon.

“That's like the worst thing depression has cost you honestly,” Rogers joked about her condition.