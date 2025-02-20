Blake Lively’s children under emotional trauma amid Justin Baldoni legal battle

Blake Lively has recently shared insight into her children’s reaction to It Ends With Us legal drama surrounding her and Justin Baldoni.

In the court document obtained by The Independent, the Green Lantern actress claimed that her four children, whom she shares with Ryan Reynolds, are “traumatised” by the online scrutiny due to ongoing legal battle with Justin.

“There are days when Blake has struggled to get out of bed, and she frequently chooses not to venture outside in public,” read the document.

It further said, “While she has fought to maintain her personal life and business interests, behind closed doors she has suffered from grief, fear, trauma, and extreme anxiety.”

The filing mentioned that Ryan “has been affected mentally, physically, and professionally by his wife’s and children’s pain”.

“Worst of all, however, has been the impact on their young children, who have been traumatised and emotionally uprooted in ways that have substantially impacted their well-being,” it added.

On February 18, the 37-year-old actress reportedly filed an amended complaint in a New York federal court.

Meanwhile, Blake first filed for sexual harassment and accused Justin of a smear campaign back in December.