Meghan Markle's Guru claims to make amends between Sussexes, King Charles

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are still said to be at odds with King Charles III and other senior members of the royal family, despite relocating to the US to begin a new life.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are “struggling to come to terms with the gulf that’s opened” between them and the Firm, according to a spiritual 'Guru',

Deepak Chopra, who appeared on the first episode of their Spotify podcast Archetypes, is an Indian American alternative medicine practitioner who Prince Harry's wife Meghan regards as her “spiritual guru”.

Meghan's Guru, who has three million followers on Instagram, claims through spiritual guidance, the Sussexes can repair their relationship with the King and other members of the royal family.

In conversation with the Mail, Chopra said that the King is the key figure in the process of ending the royal rift.

“It would help if there were close alliances between the royals and spiritual help," said the Guru.

He went on saying: "I’ll be glad if [the King] did get spiritual advice to solve the problems between him and Harry.”

As per several reports Harry is not on speaking terms with his cancer-stricken dad since he stepped back from royal duties and moved to California in 2020.

The couple's relationship with the royal family deteriorated further after they made claims about senior members of the Firm in interviews, and Harry's 'Spare'.