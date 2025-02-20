Amy Schumer’s interaction with Blake Lively at SNL 50: Inside details revealed

Amy Schumer and Blake Lively came across each other at SNL 50 Anniversary special Sunday, February 16.

With past beef rumours between the Trainwreck star and the Gossip Girl star, the duo surprisingly shared a warm lengthy hug at the star-studded event.

As per the lip reader Nicola Hickling, the stand-up comedian comforted the Deadpool actor’s wife on the ongoing legal drama between her and the It Ends With Us director and costar.

Hickling decoding the conversation between the two famed ladies revealed that the Sisterhood of the Travelling Pants actress honestly admitted to Schumer that she needed this hug badly before looking at her partner Ryan Reynolds and saying, “God help me.”

The Life & Beth actress comforted Taylor Swift’s estranged BFF, “You’re gonna be okay. They are projecting onto him.”

Reportedly, the mother of four expressed genuine gratitude for the 43-year-old’s support.

Page Six in this regard attempted in vain to get comments from Schumer and Lively’s reps.

For the unversed, the Green Lantern's partner has recently accused Jane the Virgin alum of asking “intrusive” and private questions about the sexual life with her partner.

Lively has also alleged that Jenny Slate and Isabela Ferrer - though their names have not been revealed in the amended complaint - can testify against the Unrequited actor as the “creep” has not only made her uncomfortable during the production of the movie based on domestic violence but them too.