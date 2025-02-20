Chris Pratt hypes Patrick Schwarzenegger’s big break in Hollywood

Chris Pratt feels 'so proud' of his brother-in-law Patrick Schwarzenegger

Chris Pratt’s brother-in-law, Patrick Schwarzenegger, who is making headlines amid his impressive performance in The White Lotus, received acknowledgement from the Marvel hero.

The Guardians of the Galaxy star took to his Instagram stories to give a shout-out to Schwarzenegger on his success.

Along with a picture, he wrote, "I am so beyond proud of you man!!!! This is truly the decade of Patrick Schwarzenegger. Go stream The White Lotus and check out recent talk with @interviewmag. @patrickschwarzenegger, you killed it baby."

The Jurassic World actor shared similar thoughts during the Q&A session with Schwarzenegger in the interview Magazine feature.

"I can’t wait to see it, buddy. And everyone in your family is so proud of you," Pratt said. "I’m going to tell the world to get ready for the Patrick Schwarzenegger era. It’s only just beginning."

Schwarzenegger, who has previously shared screen with Pratt for the series, The Terminal List, earlier this month shared his admiration for Pratt.

Calling him a “hardworking guy”, Schwarzenegger said, “the best thing I learned from Chris was attitude."

He added, "That guy comes into set each and every day [as] such a positive reinforcement to set and creating the culture there and uplifting people."

Schwarzenegger noted that Pratt always tries to get to know the crew on set and take care of them.

"That's just kind of what I learned from him, the respect towards everybody and the uplifting attitude and nature that he had towards all the cast and crew."

Schwarzenegger stars alongside Jason Issacs, Parker Posey, Sarah Catherine Hook and Sam Nivola.

The White Lotus season three is now streaming with weekly episodes drops on Sunday on HBO and Max.