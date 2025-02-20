Millie Bobby Brown debuts new look as she rings in 21st birthday

Millie Bobby Brown debuted a bold and new look to celebrate her 21st birthday.

On Wednesday, February 19, the Stranger Things star posted a thank-you message on Intagram after receiving slew of birthday wishes from her fans. In a stunning transformation, she traded her brunette locks with blonde tresses.

"Thx for the bday wishes… hi 21 [revolving hearts emoji]," the Enola Holmes actress captioned the video, featuring her exuding blonde baddie vibes.

Joining the birthday reel trend, Brown, who is married to Jake Bonjiovi, syncs the clip to Potential Breakup Song by Aly & AJ, featuring the lyrics, "It took too long, it took too long, it took too long for you to call back. And normally I would just forget that. Except for the fact it was my birthday. My stupid birthday."

She served up the main character's energy as someone placed shades on the birthday girl and another lit a candle.

Faking a smokable, the Damsel actress held the candle in her mouth before placing it on her birthday cake.

She then tilted her shades just enough to give the camera that signature stare and stole the show with a perfect lip-sync moment.

Looking stunning in a glitzy green dress for her birthday celebrations, Brown debuted her bombshell blondie era with the new hair styled in fishtail braids.