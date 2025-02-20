Ant Anstead shocks Christina Haack with heartwarming gesture after divorce

Christina Haack shares her five-year-old son Hudson with second former husband Ant Anstead

Christina Haack’s second ex-husband Ant Anstead stunned her with a heartwarming gesture after she called it quits with Josh Hall.

Taking over to her Instagram account, the HGTV star, in a teaser for the fourth episode of The Flip Off, recalled her unexpected reconciliation with Anstead following her third divorce in July 2024.

Sharing that since getting divorced from the father of her third child, five-year-old son Hudson, in September 2020, the parent of one "did not communicate alot" following a heated custody battle involving their only child that was finally settled in December 2022.

Haack recounted that despite the differences when she went to Anstead’s home to pick up her son and take him to a birthday party, her former spouse surprised her with a warm embrace and a supporting message.

"And when I walked up to the door, he gave me a huge hug. We hadn’t hugged in years," the TV personality shared with a smile. "He just said 'I’m so sorry for everything you’re going through, and I’m here for you no matter what you need.'"

She described it as a "very nice moment. We had a long talk after and we decided to pull all the BS aside and be good co-parents, like Tarek and I, for Hudson."

Haack, 41, and her first husband Tarek El Moussa share two children, Taylor, 14, and nine-year-old Brayden.