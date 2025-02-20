Prince William’s humble response to student’s 'King' question wins hearts

Prince William's heartfelt reply to a student's question about the King wins admiration

Prince William recently won hearts with his gracious response to a curious young student during a visit to St Nicholas Catholic Academy in Liverpool on January 23.

As the Prince of Wales interacted with students, a Year 5 pupil named Mohammed innocently asked, 'Hello, are you the King?' William, in a display of humility, smiled and replied, 'No, I'm not. I'm his son,' referring to King Charles.

He then engaged the student in a friendly chat about his school day.

Their heartwarming exchange ended with a selfie, which the school later shared on social media.

The post quickly gained attention, with many praising William’s respectful and modest response. Royal fans highlighted his choice of words, noting that he didn’t emphasise his own title but instead acknowledged his father with grace and humility.

As part of his visit to Liverpool's Toxteth area, Prince William connected with community groups supporting local youth and shared a lighthearted parenting moment while engaging with schoolchildren.

