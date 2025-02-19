Robert Pattinson in 'Mickey 17' being compared to Jim Carrey?

'Mickey 17' receive rave reviews by critics

Mickey 17 starring Robert Pattinson has just received its first reviews by the critics.

Directed by Oscar nominated director Bong Joon-Ho, the film depicts a man undergoing a dangerous mission.

Robert plays Mickey in the movie, who is an expandable and is sent on a human journey to colonize the ice planet of Niflheim.

Parasite creator's new film has received an impressive 88% score on Rotten Tomatoes.

Meanwhile, some critics also shared their first impressions about Mickey 17.

According to Vulture, "By showing that even the most resigned of sci-fi doormats can decide to stand up for himself, Mickey 17 ends on a more hopeful note than the rest of Bong’s films.”

“It’s more hopeful than we currently deserve."

On the other hand, another renowned publication The Wrap claims that Pattinson’s performance in the movie is as 'dexterous as Jim Carrey in his prime' time.

"A teen-idol turned auteur-darling turned action-lead, Pattinson could easily call comedy his true calling, here delivering an elastic physical performance as dexterous as Jim Carrey in his prime."

Deadline, however, calls the film a dizzying wild ride. "For those who can identify with standing in line just to stop the world and get off, this is the movie for you, a death defying and dizzying wild ride."

Mickey 17 features the Twilight star alongside Mark Ruffalo.