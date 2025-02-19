Sabrina Carpenter, Dolly Parton share rare insight into music video shoot

Sabrina Carpenter shares wholesome moment with Dolly Parton in bts clip

Sabrina Carpenter, who recently made headlines for her duet with Dolly Parton, formed a sweet bond with the country star.

The 79-year-old music legend took to TikTok on Tuesday, February 18th and shared a cute behind the scenes video of herself and Carpenter.

“Two blondes are one thing, a collab with @Sabrina Carpenter is another,” Parton wrote in the caption.

The video clip started as Parton was seen putting on a pair of pink cat-eye sunglasses when the Espresso hitmaker joined her on the pickup truck set.

Carpenter immediately gushed to see Parton’s look and exclaimed, “You look so cute!”

The next shot showed the Disney alum getting into the passenger seat as Parton asked, “Hi, how are you doing?” to which Carpenter replied, “How are you? You look amazing!”

The music icons were then seen chatting and bonding with each other on the back of the truck.

In a following shot, the popstar gushed about the Jolene hitmaker’s glasses, saying, “It’s the glasses. They just automatically make it like, you mean business.”

As she got behind the wheel, Parton admitted, “I never was a great driver. I never even like to drive.”

This comes after the Bad Chem singer released the deluxe edition of her album Short n’ Sweet on February 14th, which featured a collaboration with Dolly Parton, as a country version of her hit song Please Please Please.