Charles Spencer celebrates 100th podcast episode with girlfriend

Earl Charles Spencer has reached a major milestone with his podcast The Rabbit Hole Detectives, celebrating its 100th episode alongside his co-hosts and girlfriend, historian Cat Jarman.



Taking to social media, the younger brother of the late Princess Diana shared a celebratory post, thanking his listeners and co-hosts, including Reverend Richard Cole.

Accompanying the message was a photo of the trio with a custom cake marking the achievement.

Spencer, who launched the podcast in 2023, went public with his relationship with Jarman in October last year, following the announcement of his divorce from Karen Spencer in June 2024 after nearly 13 years of marriage.

Karen recently provided an update to her followers, revealing she had found temporary accommodation after leaving the family estate, Althorp House.

Spencer was previously married to Victoria Aitken, with whom he shares four children.