Lady Gaga dethrones Ariana Grande on Spotify ahead of 'Mayhem'

Lady Gaga's highly anticipated seventh album, 'Mayhem,' drops March 7

Lady Gaga is already making history as she steps into her Mayhem era.

The pop icon, 38, just shattered the all-time Spotify record for the most monthly listeners by a female artist, surpassing Ariana Grande who had previously surpassed Taylor Swift.

As of Tuesday (February 18), Gaga boasts a staggering 123.7 million listeners on the platform, trailing only Bruno Mars and The Weeknd overall.

This milestone comes amid the massive success of Gaga’s latest hits.

Her collaboration with Mars, Die With a Smile, has dominated the charts for weeks, holding the No. 1 spot on the Billboard Hot 100 for five weeks before slipping to No. 4. Meanwhile, Abracadabra debuted at No. 1 on the Hot Dance/Pop Songs chart and landed at No. 29 on the Hot 100.

Both singles are part of Mayhem, Gaga’s highly anticipated seventh album dropping March 7.

The Joker: Folie a Deux star also revealed the project’s full tracklist this week, teasing a new collaboration with French producer Gesaffelstein on Killah.