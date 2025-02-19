Ben Affleck gives ultimatum to Warner Bros. to make 'The Accountant 2'?

Gavin O'Connor details how the sequel actually became possible

Ben Affleck starrer The Accountant will be finally getting a sequel after nine years.

The action thriller featured Ben alongside Anna Kendrick, Jon Bernthal and J.K. Simmons.

Director Gavin O’Connor has spilled beans about why it took so long to make a sequel of the 2016 film.

According to the filmmaker, him and Ben gave an ultimatum to Warner Bros. not to hijack their property and let them make The Accountant 2.

Gavin opened that "there was a bit of revolving door and musical chairs going on at Warner Bros. We made the deal to write the next movie in 2018".

He said that there were some regime changes going on at the studios which created obstacles in making the new movie.

Later, Affleck started his own studio named 'Artists Equity', they again tried making an installment, but the 61-year-old film director didn't understand what went wrong there.

“I don't know if there were complications with Warner Bros. and Artists Equity doing a co-studio kind of deal.”

He told Screen Rant: “Once Ben had his studio, we were like, “If you're not going to make it, don't hijack it and not allow us to go pursue this film we've been trying to make now for eight years.”

This is how the second part of the action thriller became possible.

Slated to release on April 25, the movie is going to reunite the Gone Girl star with Bernthal and Simmons.