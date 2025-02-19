Travis Kelce breaks silence on Taylor Swift engagement rumours

Travis Kelce and his popstar girlfriend, Taylor Swift, have been taking some time off from their demanding careers, yet they continue to attract massive attention.

The Eras Tour performer and NFL star player both are currently recovering from their major losses at Grammys and Super Bowl, respectively, and are focused on spending quality time together.

However, despite their efforts to keep things casual, Swifties have been speculating about the next step in their relationship.

Addressing the rumours, a source close to Kelce shared that he is amused by them.

"All those rumors are very funny to him," the insider told The US Sun. “No, Travis hasn't asked her hand yet. It will come, but it hasn't happened yet."

They noted that the New Heights host is simply enjoying some time off with the Anti-Hero hitmaker.

"He is just enjoying some time off, getting off the radars for a bit, and recharging. They're watching their favourite shows and movies, cooking together, chilling, and enjoying each other's presence.”

This comes after it was reported that the lovebirds are planning another Tropical holiday like the one they enjoyed last year.