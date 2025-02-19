Taylor Swift, Blake Lively spark rift rumours amid Justin Baldoni lawsuit

Are Taylor Swift and Blake Lively giving up on decade-long friendship?

Taylor Swift and Blake Lively had been BFFs for around a decade, but it appears that their friendship couldn’t stand the test of time.

According to an insider, the friendship hit the rock after Lively filed a lawsuit against her It Ends With Us director and costar Justin Baldoni, accusing him of sexual abuse and of launching a smear campaign against her.

The Gossip Girl alum "used" the Cruel Summer hitmaker's name in the lawsuit, referring to herself as Game of Thrones’ Khaleesi and Swift as her dragon, seemingly to indicate her power.

According to recent reports, the Bad Blood singer is no longer on talking terms with Lively.

As per a Daily Mail report, the pop superstar declined an invitation to the SNL 50th anniversary special because the Sisterhood of the Travelling Pants actress was on the guest list.

Media outlets also report that the Eras Tour performer is making sure to protect her reputation from "external factors."

Another insider claimed, “She has a new album in the works and is shocked by how much drama she was pulled into. She won’t let external factors hurt her career.”

The two estranged pals have not been seen together since their double date with Ryan Reynolds and Travis Kelce, four months ago, before the lawsuit filing.

The speculations of the rift arose when the A-lister was not invited to Super Bowl LIX, while the Eras Tour performer brought out her other friends, including, Ice Spice, Ashley Avignone and Haim sisters – Alana, Este and Danielle.