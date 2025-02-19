Sabrina Carpenter replaces Hugh Jackman at BST Hyde Park show

Hugh Jackman no longer be performing at BST Hyde Park in London

Deadpool & Wolverine star Hugh Jackman was expected to perform at the BST Hyde Park in London.

But due to some unforeseen circumstances, Hugh will no longer be performing on July 5 and July 6.

The 56-year-old even shared the news on his Instagram while apologizing to his fans for disappointing them.

Jackman wrote: "Due to an unforeseen conflict in my schedule, I am deeply disappointed to announce I will be unable to perform in Hyde Park this July 6th.”

“This was a stage I truly was looking forward to being on. No less in a city that I love so much," he added.

The Logan actor concluded the message, saying, "Thank you to all the people who've purchased tickets. For ticket refunds, please go to the link in my bio for more information. London, I will see you soon! Hugh Jackman."

This means that these two slots were open for some other pop-star to fill in the space.

Hence, Sabrina Carpenter has now taken over the place. Tickets for her July 5th show have already been sold out.

The 25-year-old will also be giving an electrifying performance on July 6th.

The Hyde Park show’s line up also includes other artists including Jeff Lynne’s ELO, Noah Kahan, Zach Bryan, and Olivia Rodrigo.