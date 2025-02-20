Chappell Roan makes exciting announcement with Elton John

Elton John and Chappell Roan delight fans with their close bond

Chappell Roan seems to be on a roll as she gave fans one exciting news upon another.

The 25-year-old delighted fans by announcing her new album, Giver, on Tuesday, February 18th, and then revealed that she will be performing at this year’s Elton John AIDS Foundation Academy Awards Viewing Party.

According to Variety, John's partner David Furnish, spoke about the Sacrifice crooner's bond with Roan, saying, "He was about as early as an early adopter can be to her talent."

"Subsequently, she’s become a dear friend to Elton and me. He keeps an eye on her and loves what she has achieved musically."

Furnish recalled watching the Pink Pony Club hitmaker perform at London’s O2 Academy Brixton in September, as he said, "We were both just blown away by her and her performance. This is an artist with one album under their belt and she played every single song from [it]."

"The audience knew every word, and she just gave them the most spectacular performance."

Praising the Good Luck, Babe! hitmaker he added, "She knew how to put a song across to an audience in such an electric and powerful and entertaining way."

Regarding the Grammy winner's upcoming performance, Furnish stated, "Chappell understands the work that the foundation does, she’s aligned with our values and our goals."

John will spend the first part of the evening at the Oscar ceremony, because he is nominated for best original song Never Too Late from his Disney+ documentary of the same name.

Elton John AIDS Foundation Academy Awards Viewing Party along with John and Furnish will be co-hosted by Jean Smart, Sheryl Lee Ralph, Neil Patrick Harris and David Burtka.