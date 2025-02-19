Britney Spears shares 'cryptic' post about emotional 'abuse' amid personal crisis

Britney Spears reflects on the power of kindness, citing silence as a form of emotional abuse in her latest social media update.
The 43-year-old pop superstar, who has reportedly reunited with her former boyfriend Paul Soliz after they were spotted together on Valentine’s Day, seemingly had a change of heart as she urged her followers to be kind.
She took to Instagram on Wednesday, February 19, with a surprise announcement that caught followers off guard.
Showcasing herself in an off-white ensemble, the Toxic hitmaker wrote in the caption, "Being ignored or silenced and never acknowledged is abuse. It can be worse than physical abuse...Serve it back...If I’m a white owl, they might get serious damage!!! Be kind!"
This comes on the heels of her recent travels, as she shared a random carousel of photos from her 'much-needed' getaway.
The mom-of-two wrote at the time, "Crazy recap of my favorite place!!! Not sure if I like NY or Mexico better!!! I fly to NY tomorrow then Texas on Saturday!!! I’m debating on going on another excursion!!!”
