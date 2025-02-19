Britney Spears shares 'cryptic' post about emotional 'abuse' amid personal crisis

Britney Spears reflects on power of 'kindness' in cryptic post

Britney Spears reflects on the power of kindness, citing silence as a form of emotional abuse in her latest social media update.

The 43-year-old pop superstar, who has reportedly reunited with her former boyfriend Paul Soliz after they were spotted together on Valentine’s Day, seemingly had a change of heart as she urged her followers to be kind.

She took to Instagram on Wednesday, February 19, with a surprise announcement that caught followers off guard.

Showcasing herself in an off-white ensemble, the Toxic hitmaker wrote in the caption, "Being ignored or silenced and never acknowledged is abuse. It can be worse than physical abuse...Serve it back...If I’m a white owl, they might get serious damage!!! Be kind!"

This comes on the heels of her recent travels, as she shared a random carousel of photos from her 'much-needed' getaway.

The mom-of-two wrote at the time, "Crazy recap of my favorite place!!! Not sure if I like NY or Mexico better!!! I fly to NY tomorrow then Texas on Saturday!!! I’m debating on going on another excursion!!!”