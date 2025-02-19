Will Smith’s honest confession about Notorious B.I.G and Prince’s deaths

Will Smith has recently made shocking confession about his strange connection to two musicians’ deaths.

Speaking on the latest episode of the Broken Record Podcast with Justin Richmond on February 18, the King Richard actor opened up that he met Notorious B.I.G. hours before he was murdered in 1997.

Not only that, Will also had his last conversation with Prince before his death in 2016.

The I Am Legend actor mentioned that he didn’t want to say it out loud because “it’s like a terrible jinx”.

“I met Biggie four hours before he got killed, and I talked to Prince eight hours before he died,” disclosed the 56-year-old.

Will shared that he broke down when he got to know about Biggie’s demise as he believed it “was stupid and centered on hip-hop for rapping. That one hurt me. It scared me, too”.

Meanwhile, the Hitch actor said that Prince called him to pitch a business venture between them and Jay-Z to start an “entertainment company”.

“He had talked to Jay and he wanted to do it. And we talked that night, and in the morning, he was gone,” recalled Will.

The Bad Boys for Life actor added, “I don't know what that says about me.”

For the unversed, Notorious B.I.G. died in a drive-by shooting in Los Angeles in March 1997.

Prince, on the other hand, passed away in April 2016 after he was found unresponsive in an elevator. He was pronounced dead less within half an hour.