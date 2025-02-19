Prince Harry gets of support amid Camilla’s brutal snub: ‘unstoppable’

Prince Harry’s spirits were lifted with a message of support after he achieved a major milestone in the past week.

The Duke of Sussex, who is not on good terms with the royal family, particularly, his stepmother Queen Camilla, was lauded for his successful adaptive sporting event, Invictus Games.

The event, which took place in Canada, concluded with a rousing closing ceremony on Sunday where a crowd of 12,000 people gave Harry a massive standing ovation. Meanwhile, there was no acknowledgement from the royal family despite the games being a product of the Royal Foundation in 2014.

The Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau was present at the event and during his speech, acknowledged the Harry’s dedication to the Invictus Games

“You are the one who turned this incredible idea into a reality,” he said. “As someone you roped in early in my time as Prime Minister, I can testify to the energy, the dedication, the commitment this man has to you and to this ideal.”

Meanwhile, Queen Camilla, who held a star-studded dinner at the Buckingham Palace to celebrate the National Theatre, roped in one of Harry’s close friends, James Corden.

Camilla, who seemingly snubbed Harry for by calling over his pal, was seen in high spirits as he chatted with James and prompted a hearty laugh out of him.

However, Harry still had the support of big names in his corner, as the Canadian PM once again reaffirmed his support for the Duke.

On Monday, Justin took to Instagram to show support for Prince Harry and the initiative he founded in heartfelt update.

“They’ve faced challenges most of us can’t imagine, and they keep pushing forward. That’s what the Invictus Games are all about,” he wrote in English and in French.

“These competitors are unstoppable, and Prince Harry and I are proud to cheer them on.”