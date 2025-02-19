Prince Harry seemingly braces up for another legal battle after major UK win

Reports are emerging that Prince Harry is contemplating joining forces with US President Donald Trump in what could be his most significant court battle yet.

This development comes after Trump made some scathing remarks about Meghan Markle, calling her "terrible" and accusing Harry of being "whipped."

According to RadarOnline, Markle is infuriated by Trump's comments, and royal analysts are advising the Sussexes to consider pursuing a defamation lawsuit.

Renowned royal author Ingrid Seward weighed in on the controversy, stating, "It was an incredibly hurtful thing to say, terrible. I know what he meant, and we possibly all agree with him, but to say it publicly like that is very hurtful."

Seward also hinted that the couple might consider legal recourse, given their California base - a state known for its Democratic leanings - which could amplify the sting of remarks from a Republican figure like Trump.

Trump has previously labeled Markle "divisive" and "misogynistic," while praising Prince William during a private meeting in Paris. He described Harry as being "led around by the nose" and dismissed the idea of deporting him, stating, "I'll leave him alone. He's got enough problems with his wife. She's terrible."

These statements have not only deepened tensions between the Sussexes and Trump but also sparked widespread debate online.

The couple's legal team is reportedly evaluating their options. An intellectual property attorney commented on the situation, saying, "It could be argued that his comments are harmful to their brand, but any litigation against Donald Trump would be thorny, to say the least."

Despite the challenges, Harry and Meghan are known for standing their ground against perceived slights, as seen in their previous legal victories. Meanwhile, Markle's decision to leave the Invictus Games early has stirred rumours of avoiding another potential PR disaster.

This comes amid ongoing challenges for the couple, including Harry's immigration status being scrutinized by The Heritage Foundation over allegations of past drug use.

The Sussexes have faced relentless public scrutiny since stepping down as senior royals in 2020. Recently, Vanity Fair labeled their life in the US as an "American Hustle," calling them "the most entitled, disingenuous people on the planet" and speculating about a possible post-divorce book deal for Markle.