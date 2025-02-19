Queen Camilla sends message to Prince Harry from Buckingham Palace party

Queen Camilla lit up Buckingham Palace by hosting a star-studded gathering, leaving the royal fans delighted.

The Queen celebrated people from the entertainment industry who are working wholeheartedly to flourish the National Theatre.

The event was attended by Hollywood A-listers including Kate Cate Blanchett, Andrew Garfield and renowned comedian James Corden, who is a close pal of Prince Harry.

In the shared video on the royal family's official Instagram page, Camilla was seen sharing a light-hearted moment with the Duke of Sussex's pal, which is interpreted as a pleasant message for Harry from King Charles' wife.

The message alongside the video reads, "Shining a spotlight on the wonderful work of @nationaltheatre - on stage, on screen, and in schools!"

"The Queen hosted a reception, with some very special performances, to celebrate the talented actors, staff, and supporters behind the National Theatre, of which Her Majesty has been Patron since 2022."

Notably, Prince Harry and James Corden's friendship is not hidden from anyone. The Duke also appeared on the comedian's The Late Late Show.