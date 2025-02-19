Meghan Markle reduced to tears by Kate Middleton amid 'As Ever' rebrand

Kate Middleton moves Meghan Markle to tears amid ‘As Ever’ rebrand

Meghan Markle left 'heartbroken' as Princess Kate garnered all the praise for her charitable work and the Duchess' moves were always dubbed 'publicity stunts.'

The Duchess of Sussex's reaction to the backlash she has been receiving since leaving the royal family in 2020 was laid bare by an insider.

The mother of Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet is "hurt" because no matter what she does, the hate is directed towards Prince Harry's wife.

According to Closer magazine, "Meghan has of course noticed how millions of royal watchers seem to fawn over Kate’s every move – without giving her work so much as a passing look."

"The fact she was slammed for helping out in the wildfire relief effort while Kate’s held up as this almost saintly figure does hurt her. And it really stings that the criticism is just as harsh in America these days as it is in Britain," the source shared.

An insider claimed that Meghan's critics "seem to want her to sit home and stay out of sight but that’s not her, she doesn’t want to always be outshone."

Speaking of the Duchess' true feelings, the report revealed that the former Suits star feels it’s her duty to show everybody that she’s just as much Princess Diana’s daughter-in-law as Catherine is.

The source said that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's philanthropic work was "always interpreted in a negative way."

"It feels like an uphill battle, and the fact that people found fault with her helping out victims of a wildfire makes it clear that she can’t win, and that is very disheartening," an insider told the magazine.

Notably, these comments came amid Meghan Markle's major announcement about renaming her lifestyle brand to As Ever.