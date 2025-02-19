Madonna announces another music project after confirming new album

The Queen of Pop is 'putting her heart and soul' into her new album

Madonna is taking fans on a trip down memory lane.

On February 7, the Queen of Pop, 66, revealed on Instagram that she’s gearing up to rerelease her 1994 album Bedtime Stories, following last week’s announcement of a Confessions on a Dance Floor sequel.

"Bedtime Stories Re-release and Vinyl coming soon," Madonna wrote alongside a sultry video of herself posing in a pink slip dress, soundtracked by the album’s dreamy track, Bedtime Story.

Originally released in October 1994, Bedtime Stories marked a shift toward R&B and smooth, mid-tempo grooves, spawning hits like Secret and Take a Bow — the latter spending seven weeks at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100.

The album also featured Human Nature, a bold clapback to critics, and Bedtime Story, co-written by Björk. It peaked at No. 3 on the Billboard 200 and has since been certified triple platinum.

The re-release comes as Madonna is also in the studio with longtime collaborator Stuart Price, crafting a follow-up to 2005’s Confessions on a Dance Floor.

“My Valentine’s Day gift to all my fans is to let you know I’m putting my heart and soul into my new music and I can’t wait to share it with you," she wrote, adding, "Confessions Part 2."