Gracie Abrams claims Selena Gomez made her cry on 'special' occasion

Gracie Abrams reveals her 'emotional' connection to Selena Gomez in surprising update

Selena Gomez is expressing gratitude towards her fellow singer Gracie Abrams after she accused the former Disney star of making her cry.

The 32-year-old took to her Instagram Stories on Monday, February 17, to repost a photo by the 27-year-old, crediting the Love On hitmaker for releasing a mind-blowing piece that left her teary-eyed.

In the photo, Gracie heaped on praises for the multi-hyphenate star and her music producer Benny Blanco for introducing fans to Scared Of Loving You.

She wrote, “Plus @selenagomez @itsbennyblanco @finneas this song has made me tear up multiple times and I keep singing it before shows now to get the nerves out and it’s so lovely. Congratulations on the release and thank you for it.”

This comes on the heels of Selena's surprise music drop on February 14, Valentine's Day this year, as she took her fans through her love journey.

Sharing the news with her 421M followers on the social media giant, the Emilia Perez star wrote in the caption, “How would they love you, as much as I love you. Scared of Loving You, song and lyric video, with @itsbennyblanco out now!”

Fans couldn’t stop swooning about the highly-acclaimed single, leaving heartfelt messages in the comments section.

One fan commented, “Crying this is the sweetest thing ever”

Another chimed in, adding, “Beautiful song. Beautiful couple. Makes me cry…”