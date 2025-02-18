Kim Kardashian triggers reactions as she's accused of copying Bianca Censori

Kim Kardashian is right now facing some serious backlash online after fans accused her for copying the style of her ex-husband Kanye West’s current wife Bianca Censori.

The Kardashians reality star recently stepped out in the same style as Bianca's fashion choices, and netizens were quick to point that out.

Kim’s Instagram followers are in complete shock after seeing the star following the footsteps of fashion model. However, in one recent post, the media star gave fans a glimpse of her curves as she posed in front of a mirror, wearing a white bodysuit with a deep neckline.

And then, in another snap from behind the scenes at 2025 Saturday Night Live (SNL), the SKIMS founder was wrapped herself in a cozy furry coat, pairing it with a nude-colored onesie.

A user on Reddit app shared collage picture of Kim and Bianca and tried to compare these two, saying: "This is getting really strange."

"Bianca looks like she could be Kim’s daughter," another quipped.

One user pointed out, "For everyone saying 'Bianca looks like Kim' NO, Bianca is what Kim WANTS to look like. Kanye knows this so he took Bianca, who’s gorgeous IRL without being filtered to death, and he made her his real life MUSE. All he could do with Kim is parade her around in weird clothes, Bianca can actually show off her face and body."

Someone else mocked, "Nude under a fur coat where have I seen that before?"

However, there are rumours swirling that Kanye West and Bianca Censori, who tied the knot back in Decmeber 2022, are now calling it quits after spending a few years together.