Buckingham Palace makes key announcement after Meghan Markle's subtle dig

King Charles III's office has issued a new statement after Meghan Markle's bombshell announcement.

The royal family shared King Charles III's latest picture as he presented a professional dancer with an MBE.

The photo was captioned: "Keeeeeep dancing!"

The Palace announced: "The Professional dancer and @BBCStrictly star @Amy_Dowden was one of many deserving people to be presented."

The statement, which comes after Meghan latest video message, continued: "A huge congratulations to all those who received their honours at Buckingham Palace."

The royal family's post comes hour after Harry's wife Meghan made a subtle dig towards the royal family by sharing an update on her new lifestyle brand, "As Ever".

The Duchess of Sussex's announcement to embrace the old life is a message to the royal family as she admitted that she had not been able to share her passion for food and home for "years" after she shut her lifestyle blog "The Tig" in 2017, the year she got engaged to Harry.