Lady Gaga sends cryptic message to fans ahead of 'Mayhem' album

Lady Gaga's seventh studio album 'Mayhem' drops March 7

Lady Gaga is keeping fans on their toes with a cryptic new teaser for her upcoming album, Mayhem.

Visitors to her official website are met with an eerie display — floating black letters drifting against an orange background, revealing what seem to be lyrics from the highly anticipated record, set for release on March 7.

As users move their cursors, scattered letters form fleeting sentences before vanishing. Among them, per Billboard: “Choke on the fame and hope it gets you high,” “I’m the perfect celebrity,” and “Tap on my vein suck on my blood diamond.”

The ominous lines hint at a dark, introspective tone for Gaga’s seventh studio album.

Mayhem will feature previously released tracks, including Abracadabra, Disease, and her Grammy-winning Bruno Mars collaboration, Die With a Smile. The latter dominated the Billboard Hot 100 for five weeks, while Disease peaked at No. 27.

Speaking to The Los Angeles Times in December, the singer described Mayhem as a genre-blending project that “leaps around genre in a way that’s almost corrupt.”

She added, “The answer to all the chaos in my life is that I find peace with love.”

The album follows Harlequin, a companion project to Joker: Folie à Deux, in which Gaga plays Harley Quinn alongside Joaquin Phoenix’s Joker.