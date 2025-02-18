‘Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning’ to hit at Cannes Film Festival

Tom Cruise’s Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning makers are seemingly weighing in for major theatrical debut at the world-renowned, Cannes Film Festival.

After the disappointing run of previous film, Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One, the Paramount studio maybe looking to build the excitement for the upcoming film, as per Variety.

The studio is known for screening its films in Cannes, alongside Cruise’s familiarity with the event.

Previously, the 62-year-old star's film Top Gun: Maverick, triumphed at the event, garnering a five-minute standing ovation as well as six Oscar nominations.

Like previous instalments, as Cruise scaled the Burj Khalifa or piloted a motorcycle off a cliff, the latest edition, which was premiered during Super Bowl, is also packed with wild and intense action sequences.

However, one particular stunt in the latest trailer where Cruise dangles upside down from a plane, clinging for dear life, made the actor question his own limits.

"When you stick your face out [of an airplane], going over 120 to 130 miles an hour, you’re not getting oxygen," he said in an interview with Empire. "So, I had to train myself how to breathe. There were times I would pass out physically; I was unable to get back into the cockpit."

The film, Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning, is said to be the final chapter for Cruise’s Hunt, which is slated for release on May 21, 2025.