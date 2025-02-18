Florence Pugh's emotional reaction after finding her family's secret

Florence Pugh made a stunning discovery about her family's past on a recent episode of No Taste Like Home With Antoni Porowski.

The actress, known for her roles in We Live In Times and Little Women, was shocked to learn that she shared a name with a distant ancestor.

Porowski began by explaining the connection, saying, "It has been a real delight, but now I want to turn to their daughter and her family... So remember we were introduced to a little Johanna today, Well, she grew up, and she met a man. A Welshman by the name of Louis Pugh."

Pugh excitedly interjected, "That's where the Pugh came in!"

Porowski continued, "And they got married, and this is their daughter's act of birth. Do you see her name?"

The Don't Worry Darling star's eyes widened as she read the name, exclaiming, "No! Florence?! Florence Pugh!"

Clearly emotional, the actress shared, "So there's already been — I feel quite emotional — there's already been a Florence Pugh. She was born the 25th of November, 1882. That's crazy."

Porowski asked if her parents or grandparents had ever mentioned this family connection, to which Pugh replied, "No idea. My parents have no idea, I was named after the city. My mom's gonna scream."

The surprising revelation left her stunned and eager to share the news with family.