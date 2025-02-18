Taylor Swift tries to 'distance' herself from Blake Lively amid legal drama

Taylor Swift is reportedly furious after being dragged into the ongoing legal drama between Justin Baldoni and Blake Lively.

According to sources close to Swift, she is reconsidering her friendship with Lively, who allegedly involved her in the lawsuit.

A source told US Weekly, "[Swift was] not a producer on the film and had no creative involvement. While she and Blake are friends, this case is now a legal matter for the courts to resolve. Dragging Taylor into it is unnecessary and misrepresents what really happened."

Swift's frustration stems from Lively allegedly leveraging her name throughout the lawsuit. An insider told TMZ that Swift wasn't happy with the way Lively kept using her name with Baldoni and even called the "dragon" reference "weird."

Sources told Page Six that Swift feels "used" by Lively and is now focused on distancing herself from the legal drama. With her name being repeatedly mentioned in legal documents, Swift is reportedly engaging in damage control to protect her reputation.

As the lawsuit between Baldoni and Lively continues to unfold, Swift's involvement has added a new layer of complexity to the drama.