Ana de Armas, Tom Cruise's 'romantic date' reality laid bare

Tom Cruise and Ana de Armas have been at the centre of dating speculation after being spotted on a dinner date in London.

However, a source close to the situation has revealed to People magazine that the rumours are unfounded.

According to the insider, the stars are simply "just friends," putting to rest any notions of a romantic relationship between the Mission: Impossible star and the Spanish actress.

The insider further told the outlet that the two stars met in London to “discuss potential collaborations down the line.”

Moreover, the Cuban-Spanish actress, who has been in Madrid for a few days, was spotted with her partner Manuel Anido Cuesta, dispelling rumours that her meeting with Cruise was romantic.

When asked by Europa Press about the nature of her meeting with Cruise, de Armas initially brushed off the question, saying, "Don't do it. I'm freaking out with you guys here. No, I'm not going to talk to you."

However, when pressed further, she reiterated, "I have nothing to say, that's enough, thank you." Her response avoided any clarification on her relationship with the Top Gun Maverick star.

In November 2024, Ana and Manuel publicly acknowledged their romantic relationship after they were seen sharing a warm kiss outside a cozy restaurant following an intimate dinner date.