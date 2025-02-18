Kevin Jonas reacts to fans relating ‘SNL’ Domingo sketch to Jonas Brothers

Jonas Brother fans compares the band to ‘SNL’ Domingo sketch

Kevin Jonas shared his thoughts on fans comparison with Saturday Night Live’s Domingo sketch with his band, Jonas Brothers.

During the SNL 50: Anniversary Special, the Domingo sketch starred Pedro Pascal, Marcello Hernandez and Bad Bunny.

In a post shared by a fan on X (formerly Twitter) featured a picture of Pascal, Hernandez and Bad Bunny with caption, "the Jonas Brothers."

To which Kevin responded, "I don’t not see it."

However, the fans agreed with the observation, as one tweeted, "You are Pedro Pascal, the guy in the middle is Nick and Bad Bunny is Joe. So easy to see."

"We have the Jonas Brothers at home," another joked.

"Definitely telling my future kids that they are the Jonas Brothers [teary eye laughing emoji]," third added.

The SNL sketch was a continuation of a bit surrounding Hernandez's character dating back to October 2024, where bridesmaids sang about their bachelorette party gone awry to the tune of Espresso thanks to Hernandez's Domingo.

A follow-up to the viral skit in November performed a baby shower-themed version of Chappell Roan's HOT TO GO! alluding to the baby being Domingo's.

In this iteration of the sketch, Domingo interrupts a vow renewal ceremony with confessions about a boys' trip to Scottsdale and is joined by brothers Renaldo (Pascal) and Santiago (Bad Bunny) towards the end of the song.

Saturday Night Live 50th anniversary held one celebration after another, including star-studded concert and three-hour anniversary special which hosted the return of popular cast members, characters, sketches and guest stars.