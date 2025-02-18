Kristen Bell addresses jealousy in her marriage to Dax Shepard

Kristen Bell isn’t bothered by her husband Dax Shepard's on-screen chemistry with other people.

In an interview with E! News, The Good Place actress opened up about her 11-year marriage to Shepard, revealing the secret to their successful relationship: foundation trust.

Given the married couple's careers in acting, Bell, 44, explained that they both genuinely "root for each other," whenever either of them lands a role that involves onscreen romance.

"When he got to make out with Minka Kelly on Parenthood, I was like, 'Yes. Get it.' We’re married; we’re not dead," she said.

Presumably, Shepard, 50, has made his family and wife feel secure enough despite the demands of his profession.

The singer and actress said that even if her husband were to share a passionate moment with the most attractive woman at work, she knew he will remain committed and devoted to their family.

"Even if Dax hooks up with the most beautiful person in the world at work, I know he's committed to our family," the doting wife continued. "I know he's coming home. I know he loves our children. I know he strives to be a great husband and father."

While she admits jealousy can sometimes creep in, the Nobody Wants This actress emphasised that open communication is key to resolving insecurities.

"We’re just human, right?" she stated, adding, "So maybe there could be a day where I'm like, 'I'm actually really nervous that you spend time with that person.' And he could say, 'Oh, OK, let's talk about it. What makes you nervous? What are you thinking?' We have a very open communication."

The couple, who tied the knot in 2013, are now proud parents to two daughters, Lincoln, 11 and Delta, 10, and continue to thrive in their relationship, no matter what.