Brandon Sklenar weighs in on ‘It Ends With Us’ lawsuits

Brandon Sklenar has recently weighed in on It Ends With Us lawsuits.

Speaking with Gayle King on CBS Mornings, Brandon, who is currently promoting second season of 1923, shared his stance amid the ongoing legal battle between former co-stars Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni.

The Midway actor revealed that he would like to maintain focus on the movie’s message about domestic violence rather than unimportant matters.

“I just want people to remember why we made the movie in the first place and what it stands for, and just keeping the focus on that,” said the 34-year-old.

Brandon explained that the movie “meant so much” to him.

“I have someone very, very close to me in my life whose gone through what Lily’s [Blake’s character] going through for a long time, and I’ve been on the frontlines of helping her navigate that space,” mentioned The Big Ugly actor.

Brandon added, “It’s unfortunate that things get taken away from what the ethos of that thing is and it gets convoluted.”

Elsewhere in the interview, the actor avoided taking sides in Blake and Justin’s legal battle.

Earlier, Brandon took the side of Blake in December when he took to Instagram and posted a screenshot of complaint document and a link to the New York Times site featuring the 80-page filing.

“FOR THE LOVE OF GOD READ THIS,” he wrote in the caption.