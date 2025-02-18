Gypsy-Rose Blanchard breaks cycle of trauma as she finds new purpose

Gypsy-Rose Blanchard, a 33-year-old actress from the show Gipsy Rose: Life After Lockup, has found a new sense of purpose and healing through her daughter, Aurora Raina Urker.

In a heartfelt Instagram Stories post on Monday, February 17, Blanchard opened up about the joy and healing her baby girl has brought into her life.

"With every kiss, with every lullaby, with every cuddle, I heal my inner child," Blanchard wrote. "I'm slowly starting to finally heal the wounds of a bloodline I didn't ask for, through the eyes of a child I was blessed with."

Blanchard's past has been marked by trauma and hardship. As a victim of Munchausen by proxy, she was subjected to years of unnecessary medical treatments by her mother, Clauddine "Dee Dee" Blanchard.

In 2015, Blanchard was involved in her mother's murder, and she subsequently served eight years in prison.

After being released on parole in September 2023, Blanchard was finally freed from the Chillicothe Correctional Centre on December 28, 2023. Just a year later, she welcomed her daughter, Aurora, with her partner, Ken Urker.

In a recent interview with People magazine, Blanchard shared her hopes and aspirations for motherhood. "All the things that I wanted in a mother, I want to give to this baby," she said, just days after announcing her pregnancy in a July 2024 YouTube video.

The new mom said motherhood was a "second chance at life with a kid of my own."

"The way my mother parented me is definitely not the way I'm going to be," said Blanchard. "We always say for the next generation, we want to be better than we were raised."

"'And so, for me, I think that couldn't be any more truthful. I have learned from the experience of the trauma of everything not to do," she continued.