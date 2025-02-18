Prince Harry makes sweet cameo in Meghan Markle exciting video message

Prince Harry makes cameo in Meghan Markle exciting video as he returns

Prince Harry made an adorable cameo in Meghan Markle's newly released video message.

The Duke of Sussex, who just returned home from celebrating the success of the Invictus Games in Canada, excited fans with his presence in his wife's thrilling announcement video on Instagram.

For the unversed, Meghan renamed her lifestyle brand, American Riveria Orchard to 'As Ever,' shutting down the growing speculations about her career.

Speaking about the new chapter of her life, the mother of Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet said that this journey "is an extension of what has always been my love language, beautifully weaving together everything I cherish — food, gardening, entertaining, thoughtful living, and finding joy in the everyday."

Additionally, Meghan shared exciting news with fans that she will be releasing behind-the-scenes tidbits about her brand. She continued, "I can’t wait for you to get your hands on everything we’ve been creating. Sending lots of love..."

In the message, Harry can be heard saying, 'It's recording' at the beginning of the video, giving his wife his full support as she was seen beaming with joy to issue a major career update.

Notably, Harry's presence in the video came as a surprise for fans, showcasing the growing bond of Sussexes.