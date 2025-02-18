Meghan Markle drops bombshell announcement about lifestyle brand

Meghan Markle makes bombshell announcement in exciting video message

Meghan Markle released exciting video message as her husband Prince Harry returned home after successful Invictus Games 2025 in Canada.

The Duchess of Sussex took to her official Instagram page and shared good news about her lifestyle brand, formerly named American Riviera Orchard.

In the video statement, the former Suits star announced that she has renmaed her brand to 'As Ever,' leaving fans delighted.

The message alongside the video said, "Some of you may have heard whispers about what I’ve been creating. In two weeks, my series on @netflix launches — but there’s something else I’ve been working on."

"I’m thrilled to introduce you to As Ever — a brand that I created and have poured my heart into. ‘As ever’ means ‘as it’s always been’ or some even say ‘in the same way as always.'"

She continued, "If you’ve followed along since my days of creating The Tig, you’ll know this couldn’t be truer for me. This new chapter is an extension of what has always been my love language, beautifully weaving together everything I cherish — food, gardening, entertaining, thoughtful living, and finding joy in the everyday."

"I will keep sharing behind the scenes tidbits with you here as we ramp up to launch, and I can’t wait for you to get your hands on everything we’ve been creating. Sending lots of love… As ever, Meghan."