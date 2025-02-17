Hailey Bieber breaks silence on marital struggles rumours with Justin Bieber

Hailey Bieber gracefully responded to her and Justin Bieber’s martial trouble rumours.

In a befitting response to all the speculation, the Rhode mogul took to her official Instagram account, offering a peek into her relationship with the Baby hitmaker.

In the wake of Valentine’s Day celebrations, Hailey, 28, posted intimate pictures with her beloved husband.

Accompanied by a love letter and bow and arrow emojis in the caption, the carousel featured a mirror selfie of the couple who recently welcomed their first child together, Jack Blues Bieber.

Other snapshots in the series included a solo mirror selfie, a full snapshot of the model, and a picture of a perfect triangle piece of three-layered chocolate cake topped with cream and a cherry.