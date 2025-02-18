Princess Eugenie shares rare glimpse of her charming Kensington Palace residence

Princess Eugenie recently delighted royal fans with a rare glimpse of her London residence, Ivy Cottage, nestled within the grounds of Kensington Palace.

In a heartwarming Instagram post shared on Saturday, the 34-year-old royal posted a sunlit snapshot of herself, her husband Jack Brooksbank, and their youngest son Ernest, enjoying a family moment outside their charming cottage.

Accompanying the sweet family photo, Eugenie penned a belated Valentine's message, writing: "My valentine!! Love you to the moon and back... Happy Valentine's Day (for yesterday...whoops)."

The image showcases Ivy Cottage’s picturesque exterior, complete with a classic white picket fence and a cosy, low-ceiling structure that adds to its fairytale appeal.

The residence serves as the perfect London retreat for the couple and their two children, August, 4, and Ernest, 9 months.

This isn't the first time royal fans have caught a glimpse inside Eugenie's home. In January, she offered another sneak peek while taking part in a video call for the Teenage Cancer Trust, revealing more of the intimate and welcoming space she shares with her family.

With its charming aesthetics and personal touches, Ivy Cottage remains a treasured sanctuary for the princess and her loved ones during their time in the UK.