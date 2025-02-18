Princess Eugenie shares rare glimpse of her charming Kensington Palace residence

Princess Eugenie recently delighted royal fans with a rare glimpse of her London residence, Ivy Cottage, nestled within the grounds of Kensington Palace.
In a heartwarming Instagram post shared on Saturday, the 34-year-old royal posted a sunlit snapshot of herself, her husband Jack Brooksbank, and their youngest son Ernest, enjoying a family moment outside their charming cottage.
Accompanying the sweet family photo, Eugenie penned a belated Valentine's message, writing: "My valentine!! Love you to the moon and back... Happy Valentine's Day (for yesterday...whoops)."
The image showcases Ivy Cottage’s picturesque exterior, complete with a classic white picket fence and a cosy, low-ceiling structure that adds to its fairytale appeal.
The residence serves as the perfect London retreat for the couple and their two children, August, 4, and Ernest, 9 months.
This isn't the first time royal fans have caught a glimpse inside Eugenie's home. In January, she offered another sneak peek while taking part in a video call for the Teenage Cancer Trust, revealing more of the intimate and welcoming space she shares with her family.
With its charming aesthetics and personal touches, Ivy Cottage remains a treasured sanctuary for the princess and her loved ones during their time in the UK.
Meghan Markle's surprise at the small size of Nottingham Cottage sparked tension within the royal family
Artists celebrate 50th anniversary of 'Saturday Night Live'
Timothée Chalamet and his beau Kylie Jenner appear together at the BAFTA Film Awards
Princess Kate and her children launch a creative initiative to encourage family bonding
Prince William, Kate Middleton children pay touching tribute to their mom in special way
The Duchess of Sussex was facing a 'no-win situation' along with the Duke