Timothée Chalamet starrer ‘Dune 3’ gets major update

'Dune: Messiah' to feature Timothée alongwith Zendaya and Rebecca Ferguson

Dune, directed by Denis Villeneuve, has just got a major development.

Sci-fi adventure starring Timothee Chalamet in the lead role is based on Frank Herbert’s best-selling books of the same name.

The first film came out in 2021 featuring Chalamet alongside Zendaya, Rebecca Ferguson, Oscar Issac and Javier Bardem.

Dune: Part Two came out in March 2024. The film revolves around a charater named, Paul Atreides.

After the success of the second sequel, Denis felt inspired to make another entry which is why he decided to come up with a third entry.

Initially, it was decided that the production of Dune: Messiah was set to commence in 2026 summer.

But as per the latest development, the makers have rescheduled the production date. The principal photography is expected to kickstart this year in June.

While addressing the inspiration to make a third installment, the filmmaker told The Wrap: “When I saw 'Part Two' finished, finally, I realised that that was it.”

Villeneuve continued: “I think my biggest surprise about this is that I don’t want to run away from Arrakis. I’m still inspired to go back. That’s the thing that I was the most surprised by.”