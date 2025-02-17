Zendaya suffers shocking blow amid ‘Euphoria’ Season 3 filming

Zendaya has faced a major setback amid the much-anticipated Euphoria Season 3 filming.

Recently, Variety unveiled a list of the 100 Greatest TV Performances of the 21st Century. Sydney Sweeney’s spot on the list left fans in utter shock, while the Dune star was completely snubbed and had no position.

Sweeney, 27, landed 30th place on the list for her portrayal of Cassie Howard in Euphoria, outshining the 28-year-old lead actress.

Zendaya, who plays the leading role of Rue Bennett in Sam Lavinson’s show, was nowhere to be found among the 100 names.

Although the Anyone But You star’s inclusion was celebrated by many, some fans were disappointed with the omission of the Challengers actress from the list.

Fans quickly took to social media to express their opinions, with one questioning why the show’s main star did not make the cut while Sweeney did.

"Sydney Sweeney over Zendaya is crazy," one fan remarked under the list on the website.

Meanwhile, other fans continued to argue that leaving out the face of Euphoria, seemed unfair.

The list came amid the production of Euphoria’s third season. Earlier this month, Elle reported that Zendaya is busy in the filming of the widely acclaimed HBO drama.