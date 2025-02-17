'Skyfall' star Judi Dench loses her voice?

Judi Dench shares a scary incident resulting in loss of vocals

Veteran actress Judi Dench experienced a scary incident years ago due to which she lost her voice.

The 90-year-old has admitted that she has feared creatures ever since she was a child, but the fear increased more after she did a role for a theatrical play on William Shakespeare’s 'Anthony and Cleopatra'.

The theatre play consisted of live snakes on stage. While talking on BBC Radio 4 documentary, Dench opened that she had a very close encounter with snakes at the time.

Her character as Cleopatra takes her own life by using poisonous snake.

However, the production used harmless creatures for the show yet one of them made their way to her wig.

The Victoria & Abdul actress recalled that while she was being carried away from the stage after her characters death, she kept hearing a hissing voice.

"One night, the boys taking me [carrying me] kept hissing. I was wondering what on earth was going on”, she added.

Golden Eye star continued: "Then, back on stage at the very end of the play, the snake fell out of my wig as I did my bow. I was so scared I lost my voice for two days."

Judi recalled that her late husband, who passed away in 2002, made his way to the stage to comfort her fear.