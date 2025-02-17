Meghan Markle's shocking Royal family conflict uncovered

Meghan's shock over 'tiny' Nottingham Cottage sparks tensions with Royals

When Prince Harry and Meghan Markle first moved into Nottingham Cottage, located on the grounds of Kensington Palace, the small size of the residence came as a surprise to Meghan.

In their Netflix documentary, Meghan candidly expressed her astonishment, describing the cottage as "so small," despite its prestigious address within the palace grounds.

During a visit from TV host Oprah Winfrey, she humorously remarked that no one would believe how modest the home was.

This initial discomfort with the size of their home would go on to spark tension within the royal family, according to a new book by royal author Tom Quinn, Yes Ma'am.

Meghan’s discontent with the modest accommodation was viewed as a point of contention, especially since Harry seemed indifferent to its size.

Sources from within the royal circles suggested that Meghan felt "belittled" by the situation, which highlighted a deeper issue—Harry’s role within the royal family, which was less prominent than his brother, Prince William's.

According to one former staff member, Meghan quickly realised that Harry was not as central to royal matters as William, marking the beginning of what would later evolve into the couple’s grievances with the royal institution.