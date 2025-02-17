Meghan Markle 'shows maturity' by letting Prince Harry take the 'lead'

Meghan returned to L.A. to take care of her and Harry's children

Meghan Markle has finally seemed to have caught a PR break by making an early exit and letting Prince Harry shine at the Invictus Games.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex attended the 2025 games together in Canada, but Meghan returned to California on Tuesday, February 11, leaving Harry to see the event through to its conclusion on Sunday.

PR specialist Edward Coram James believes her early exit was a smart strategy. Speaking to Express.co.uk, he said, “Meghan should leave the Invictus Games to Harry. It’s his project, and he’s more than capable of generating support and attention for this amazing cause.”

He added that Meghan’s presence was a “no-win situation” in the eyes of critics and that her choice to step back “also shows maturity on her part — when to let Harry lead and when to step aside for the greater good of the cause.”

Coram explained, “She was engaged without being over the top, and affectionate without coming off as too staged. Now, by stepping away, she’s allowing the focus to shift entirely to the athletes and the cause itself.”

The move was reportedly due to their children, Prince Archie, 5, and Princess Lilibet, 3, remaining at home. Meghan had previously shared that the kids were "cheering" their father on from afar.

By letting Harry take the lead, Meghan avoided unnecessary “distractions” and allowed the spotlight to stay on the veterans and service members competing.