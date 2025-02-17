Princess Kate takes strong stand against 'strange' old Royal tradition

The Princess of Wales has reportedly taken a strong stand against the centuries-old "blooding" ritual, which involves young royals being smeared with the blood of their first kill after a hunt.



According to Tom Quinn's new book, Yes, Ma'am – The Secret Life of Royal Servants, Kate Middleton has made it clear that her children—Prince George, 11, Princess Charlotte, 6, and Prince Louis, 9—will not be part of this ancient tradition.

The tradition, which has seen past royals like King Charles and Princes William and Harry participating, involves a young royal going hunting and then having their face marked with the blood of the animal they’ve killed.

But Catherine, known for her complicated feelings towards blood sports, has drawn a line, ensuring her children are not subjected to the practice.

While Kate has generally embraced most royal customs, this is one tradition she refuses to allow her children to participate in.

Tom Quinn’s earlier works, including Gilded Youth, highlighted William's own struggles with maintaining royal hunting traditions, as they grow increasingly unpopular with the public.

As the Wales family continues to modernise their approach to royal life, they seem to be leaving some of the past traditions behind, including the controversial "blooding" ritual.



