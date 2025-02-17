Kate Winslet's directorial debut paves new paths for women in Hollywood

7) Kate Winslet's directorial debut opens avenues for women directors in Hollywood

Kate Winslet, who will make her directorial debut with Goodbye June, has recently paved new pathways for more women to join direction in Hollywood.

The Oscar winner will not only direct but also produce and act in the Netflix drama, which going to be filmed in the UK.

According to the synopsis, the movie is described as “a touching, yet humorous” movie which sees a fractured group of siblings pull together under sudden and trying circumstances”.

Earlier, Kate revealed that she resisted calls to direct any movie because of time constraints during an appearance on the How to Fail podcast with Elizabeth Day.

Now, the actress, who earned Golden Globe nomination for her performance in Lee, shared that she felt a “sense of urgency” to women in Hollywood to “step behind the camera”

“So many people will say to me on movie sets, people I work with and know well, whether it’s an actor or a crew member, they will say, ‘Why aren’t you directing?’ and I’ll go ‘No, no, no, please don’t say it. Stop saying it. Why does everyone keep saying it?’” she recalled.

However, Kate noted that the “more I’m not doing it now, with the need to change the culture, the more I feel like I’m actually letting down other women by not doing it”.

“I’m really starting to feel that in quite a loud way,” said The Holiday actress.

Speaking of female directors in the industry, Kate mentioned, “The more of us that are doing it, the more will be inspiring others to do it.”

Elaborating on why she decided to direct a movie, the Reader star added, “There’s no way I’m ever going to do something unless I really know how to do it properly.”